Latest coronavirus update: Gurgaon MNCs may have to work from home till July end

Gurgaon: MNCs, BPOs and IT enabled services (ITES) in Gurgaon may have to allow their employees to work from home till the end of July, says Gurgaon Metropolitan Development Authority CEO V S Kundu.

Kundu, who is also additional chief secretary of Haryana, added that several real estate projects, including those of DLF, have got the green signal to resume construction but within the norms of social distancing.

Gurgaon, which is part of the National Capital Region, is known as the millennium city and is home to many BPOs, MNCs and technology giants, including Infosys, Genpact, Google and Microsoft.

The Gurgaon district administration had issued an advisory in mid-March asking MNCs, BPOs, IT companies, corporates and industries to allow work from home. "As of now it appears this advisory for work from home will continue till end of July.

All those who have offices in Gurgaon should continue to work from home to the extent possible," Kundu told PT Kundu, who is in charge of handling the COVID-19 crisis for Gurgaon district, said it is advisable that companies should ensure that as many employees as possible work from home.

This might not be possible in the case of industries and the manufacturing sector but should be followed wherever possible, he added. Kundu said few construction sites at GMDA and NHAI projects have been allowed to resume work within the norms of social distancing.