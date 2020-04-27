Latest coronavirus update: CM Nitish Kumar firmly says no to return of Kota students

Patna: Bihar CM Nitish Kumar on Monday ruled out return of Bihari students from Kota as it was against the guidelines issued by the Centre under the Disaster Management Act and Epidemics Act of 1897.

He said the guidelines prohibited inter-state movement of people and vehicles. In the video chat with PM Modi, Kumar said there must be a uniform policy on return of students and migrants.

He regretted some states arranged buses for return of students from Kota and other places. The PM should revise the rules, he suggested and firmly said Bihar govt has no resources to get students from Kota and other places.

He claimed the state government was taking care of students and migrant workers through its offices in Delhi. Meanwhile, fresh cases of Corona positive patients continued to be reported from 23 districts in Bihar.

Munger with 90 cases, including 50 reported on Monday topped the list of hotspots. A majority of new cases in Munger are from Jamalpur sadar area. Till Monday evening, 350 cases were reported from across the state.

In Patna, 39 and in Nalanda 34 cases were reported. 5 new positive cases in Patna were reported from Phulwarisharif, Machligali, Rajabazar and Bailey Road opposite Bihar Public Service Commission office.

Madhubani with 5 new cases was included in the list of Corona-affected districts on Monday. Director General of Civil Defence Arwiun Pandey feared Patna may be downgraded to red zone as new cases were reported daily.