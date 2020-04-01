Latest coronavirus update: 400 stranded Vaishno Devi pilgrims sheltered in Jammu

Jammu: Around 400 pilgrims of Mata Vaishno Devi shrine who could not return to their homes are safely sheltered in Jammu city. Ramesh Kumar, CEO of the shrine board, told IANS, “We have no 'yatri' stranded anywhere either at the shrine or in Katra town.

“Our responsibility is the shrine, its track and the base camp in Katra town. We closed the ‘Yatra’ on the afternoon of March 18 and as per our records, no ‘yatri’ is stranded in our area of responsibility”.

Sushma Chauhan, district magistrate Jammu, however, said many people who could not go back home because of the cancellation of trains are safely sheltered and provided for in Jammu city by the district administration.