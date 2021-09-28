Lata Mangeshkar turns 92, CM Uddhav Thackeray extends greetings on her birthday

Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday greeted legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar on her 92nd birthday.

“The life of Lata didi is a melodious verse. She has a gifted harmonious voice. It is our great fortune that she is from Maharashtra and her voice has an effect on every Indian across the globe,” he said in a letter addressed to Mangeshkar.

“We wish her a long and everlasting life. Generations have enjoyed her musical voice and the songs she sang. She preserved the originality of various ragas from classical music and brought that melody in the form of various songs to the common man,” the chief minister said.

“I have personally experienced the decades-long bond between the Thackeray and Mangeshkar families since my childhood,” he added.

Known as the Queen of Melody and Nightingale of India, Lata Mangeshkar started her career at the age of 13 in 1942 and has sung over 25,000 songs in different languages.

While the list of popular songs sung by Lata Mangeshkar is endless, some of the tracks sung by the Indian film music stalwart in her over seven-decade long career include "Ajeeb dastan hai ye", "Pyar kiya to darna kya", "Satyam shivam sundaram", "Neela asman so gaya", "Dil deewana bin sajna ke", "Tere liye", among others.

Considered one of the greatest playback singers in Indian cinema, she received the Bharat Ratna, India's highest civilian honour, in 2001.

Published on: Tuesday, September 28, 2021, 10:16 PM IST