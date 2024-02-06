Lashkar Terrorist Arrested By Delhi Police From Railway Station, Is A Retired Army Personnel

Delhi Police on Sunday arrested Riyaz Ahmed, a retired Army soldier suspected of being associated with the banned terrorist organisation Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), at the New Delhi Railway Station.

#WATCH | Delhi Police arrests one of the active members of Lashkar-e-Taiba module operating in Kupwara, J&K has been arrested. He played an instrumental role in receiving arms and ammunition from across the LOC. The accused person has been identified as Riyaz Ahmed. One mobile… pic.twitter.com/SM4tUOh3wq — ANI (@ANI) February 6, 2024

Ahmad coordinated procurement of weapons from Pak

This arrest follows after the Jammu and Kashmir Police dismantled a LeT cell operating in Kupwara district, revealing a plot to carry out attacks in the area. According to authorities, Ahmed played an active role in this conspiracy alongside two other individuals, Khursheed Ahmad Rather and Ghulam Sarwar Rather, coordinating with contacts across the Line of Control (LoC) to procure weapons and ammunition.

In a statement, Delhi Police said, "The accused, Riyaz Ahmed, was a retired army personnel and was actively involved in hatching a conspiracy along with his associates to receive arms and ammunition from across the LoC by the terrorist handlers of LeT for carrying out subversive activities in J&K."

J&K police's action dismantles terror network based out of PoK

The apprehension comes after a Jammu & Kashmir Police operation that resulted in the dismantling of a terrorist network operating from Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). Earlier, five associates linked to terrorism were arrested in Karnah for their roles in smuggling diverse arms and ammunition.

One of the detainees, Zahoor Ahmad Bhat, was discovered in possession of an AK series rifle, magazines, rounds, and pistols. Subsequent investigations disclosed that Bhat had been communicating with two LeT terrorist handlers based in PoK, who played a key role in sending shipments of weapons to facilitate their illicit operations.