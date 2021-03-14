'Lapse on part of her security in charge': Election Commission rules out attack on Mamata Banerjee

New Delhi: The Election Commission has ruled out that there was any attack on West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress leader Mamata Banerjee that led to her injuries, sources in the poll body said on Sunday.

After reviewing the reports sent by its two special poll observers and the state government, the Commission concluded that Banerjee sustained injuries due to lapse on part of her security in charge.

The EC will issue directions in this regard, the sources aware of the development said.