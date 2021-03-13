Fight for West Bengal: Yashwant Sinha joins hands with Mamata Banerjee to give Modi-govt a handful

Veteran Bhartiya Janata Party leader Yashwant Sinha (83), an avowed critic of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, joined the Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Saturday. Sinha said he was returning to politics to save the country, which is going through extraordinary dark times. He said the ongoing West Bengal Assembly elections pose a threat to the country's freedom if the BJP wins this election.

Sinha raised several issues at the press meet today -- the ongoing farmers' agitation and the border situation with China. He lambasted the Modi government. “There is no one to stop the government's wrongdoing. The BJP during Atal ji's time believed in consensus but today's government believes in crushing and conquering. The Akalis, the BJD have left the BJP. Today, who is standing with BJP?" Mr Sinha said.

Recalling his days with Mamata Banarjee, as a colleague, Sinha said the TMC chief has been a "fighter" right from the beginning. "I have worked with her under PM Atal Bihar Vajpayee. I can tell you she has been a fighter, he said. He added, “1 want to tell you today that when the Indian Airlines plane was hijacked to Kandahar, there was a discussion happening in the Cabinet. Mamatji offered to go herself as a hostage on the condition that the Indians are released in exchange. She was ready to make that sacrifice," he said.