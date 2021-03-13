'Mamata Banerjee offered to go to Kandahar as hostage': Yashwant Sinha recalls the highjack incident

Former Union Minister and BJP leader Yashwant Sinha joined the Trinamool Congress in Kolkata on March 13 ahead of the West Bengal elections. While joining the party, the senior leader recollecting the Kandahar plane highjack incident of 1999 said that the West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee wanted to offer herself as a hostage in exchange for passengers of the hijacked plane for the country. "The CM was ready to be a hostage and had proposed for it in the cabinet," the minister said in a video.

For the uninitiated, an Indian Airlines flight travelling from Nepal to India at the end of December 1999 had been intercepted by terrorists and was flown to Afghanistan. Having left from Katmandu's Tribhuvan International Airport, Flight 814 first landed in Amritsar airport and then Lahore Airport for refueling, then Dubai Airport before reaching Kandahar. The hijackers had demanded the release of several individuals, including Maulana Masood Azhar who would soon go on to found the JeM.

Meanwhile, Sinha also urged voters to vote for the Trinamool Congress and send a message to the government at the Centre. Today the former Union Minister joined TMC in presence of senior party leaders Derek O Brien, Sudip Bandopadhyay and Subrata Mukherjee.