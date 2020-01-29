Language used by BJP leaders appalling: Chidambaram targets ruling party for their comments

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Wednesday said BJP leaders have "bid goodbye" to civilised political discourse as they are facing "imminent defeat" in the Delhi assembly elections.

He hit out at Union minister Anurag Thakur and other BJP leaders such as West Delhi MP Parvesh Verma and party's West Bengal president Dilip Ghosh, saying the language used by them is "appalling" and asked why the prime minister and the BJP chief are not admonishing them.

"The language used by Minister Anurag Thakur, BJP MP Parvesh Verma, BJP State President Dilip Ghosh snd BJP Karnataka Minister CT Ravi is appalling.