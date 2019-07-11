India

Landslide at Vaitarna power plant's main gate hits operations

By PTI

The Vaitarna power station is surrounded by hills. On Wednesday morning, rocks and mud came crashing down on the main gate of the power plant. Although nobody was hurt in the incident, power generation was suspended

