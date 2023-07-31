Land For Jobs Scam: ED Attaches Properties Worth ₹ 6.2 Crore Of Lalu Prasad Yadav And Family

ED Attaches Properties Worth ₹ 6.2 Crore Of Lalu Prasad Yadav |

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday attached properties of Lalu Prasad Yadav and his family in connection with land for job scam. RJD leader and former Union Railway Minister's properties worth Rs 6.2 crore has been attached by ED, as per reports. This is the third time that the Enforcement Directorate has attached properties of Lalu Prasad and his family.

Lalu Prasad Yadav playing badminton

While Enforcement Directorate was attaching his properties, Lalu Prasad Yadav was spotted trying his hands on Badminton. The 75-year-old leader was seen playing badminton in Patna today. The video of the RJD leader playing badminton is doing rounds on social media.

BJP asks Lalu Prasad to leave politics

Bihar BJP chief Samrat Choudhary in a scathing attack on Lalu Prasad Yadav today, said that RJD alliance party in Bihar, JD(U) has called the former Railway Minister a criminal and that he should leave politics and rest now.

Addressing a rally in Patna yesterday, RJD leader Lalu Prasad Yadav said that "parties believing in the ideology of Baba Saheb Ambedkar are coming together and BJP will be wiped out. In the coming time, we are going to meet in Maharashtra where we will finalise the strategy ahead."

