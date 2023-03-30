Lalit Modi plans to sue Rahul Gandhi over 'fugitive' jibe over alleged financial irregularities in IPL in UK court

Rahul Gandhi (left) and Lalit Modi (right) |

Lalit Modi, the former chairman of the Indian Premier League (IPL), has announced his intention to sue Rahul Gandhi, a senior leader of India's Opposition party, the Congress, in a UK court. This comes after Gandhi made allegedly defamatory statements against Modi in a tweet.

""I have decided to take Rahul Gandhi to court in UK right away. I am sure he will have to come-up with some solid evidence. I look forward to seeing him make a complete fool of himself," he tweeted.

Background of the Dispute

The dispute between Modi and Gandhi dates back to 2010, when Modi was accused of financial irregularities in the IPL. Gandhi recently tweeted a statement, in which he referred to Modi as a "fugitive" and accused him of being involved in financial irregularities in the IPL. Modi has denied the allegations and has called them defamatory.

Details of the Lawsuit

Modi has said that he plans to file a lawsuit against Gandhi in a UK court, where he is currently based. He has claimed that the statements made by Gandhi have caused him "mental trauma" and "reputation damage."

Modi has also accused Gandhi of making these statements for political gain, and has called him "Pappu," a term often used to mock Gandhi by his political opponents.

Modi has also claimed that he has faced numerous allegations of financial irregularities over the years, but that he has always been cleared of any wrongdoing. He has accused Gandhi of trying to tarnish his reputation and has vowed to fight back against the allegations.

Lalit Modi threatened to sue Gandhi over 'Modi remark' in 2019

In 2019, when Gandhi scion made 'All thieves have Modi surname' remark targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi, former IPL chairman had threatened to sure him in UK.