Lal Bahadur Shastri Death Anniversary: Top inspirational quotes by the 'Man of Peace'

Born in Mughalsarai Uttar Pradesh, Lal Bahadur Shastri is the leader who not only fought against the British but also raised his voice against dreadful customs like Dowry system and untouchability.

Lal Bhahdur Shastri was a great admirer and follower of Gandhian ideals. The second Prime Minister of India led India in difficult times. During the 1965 Indo-Pak war, Lal Bhahdur Shastri's leadership was praised all across the country. However, India lost their visionary leader under mysterious circumstances in Tashkent where Indo-Pak peace declaration was signed.

Here are the top 10 quotes by the visionary leader.

1. True democracy or the Swaraj of the masses can never come through untruthful and violent means.

2. We believe in freedom, freedom for the people of each country to follow their destiny without external interference.

3. It is most regrettable that nuclear energy is being harnessed for making nuclear weapons.

4. The unique thing about our country is that we have Hindus, Muslims, Christians, Sikhs, Parsis, and people of all other religions. We have temples and mosques, gurdwaras and churches. But we do not bring all this into politics. This is the difference between India and Pakistan.

5. The basic idea of governance, as I see it, is to hold the society together so that it can develop and march towards certain goals.

6. We must fight for peace bravely as we fought in war.

7. We can win respect in the world only if we are strong internally and can banish poverty and unemployment from our country.

8. We believe in peace and peaceful development, not only for ourselves but for people all over the world.

9. India will have to hang down her head in shame if even one person is left who is said in any way to be untouchable.

10. Our country has often stood like a solid rock in the face of common danger, and there is a deep underlying unity which runs like a golden thread through all our seeming diversity.