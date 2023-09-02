Sadhguru Birthday: 9 Inspirational Quotes By The Spiritual Leader & Founder Of Isha

By: FPJ Web Desk | September 02, 2023
Spiritual leader Jagadish Vasudev, popularly known as Jaggy Vasudev or Sadhguru, celebrates his 66th birthday on September 3, 2023. On this day, take a moment to reflect on his thoughts and get inspired by his quotes.
Sharing life lessons and advice to people who look up to him for guidance, he expresses his belief that "Life is within us." Sadhguru says: "Life is not in your activity. Life is within us. The question is only how intensely is happening." (1)
Sadhguru is a keen believer in yoga and meditation, and it goes unsaid. He affirms that thoughts maketh a man when he says, "...one nasty little thought in your head, and you think it is a bad day. That is lack of perspective." (2)
We have to become willing to find solutions, willing to strive to make things better," he speaks about how one should face challenges and live life on the planet to its best. (3)
He believes in celebrating life and happy a positive attitude towards it, whatever the situation. "If you are joyful, life is a celebration," says the spiritual guru. (4)
In one of his most popular quotes, he says, "Yoga is not a philosophy; it is a reality you can experience and explore." (5)
"Spiritual Process is not a social activity; it is something you do Within Yourself." (6)
"The Divine is not something that descended from heaven," says Jaggy Vasudev as he adds how God seeks to lift us and see us move upwards - "A ladder that you can climb to evolve into a higher possibility." (7)
He opines that the youth phase of one's life is crucial and no less than an adventure that needs care and shaping. "Youth without purpose is a dangerous possibility," he says. "There is so much adventure that only a youth can experience. Youth is not time to languish in pleasure - youth is the time for exploration and adventure, " he points out further. (8)
Feeling upset or as if all opportunities have closed doors for you? Read what Sadhguru says: "With the necessary attention & intensity, every door in the Universe will open to you." (9)
