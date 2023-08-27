Chandrayaan-3 Touch Down Point Named 'Shiva Shakti Point' Explained In Depth By Sadhguru | FPJ

While addressing the scientists of ISRO in Bengaluru on August 26, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that the spot on the Moon where Chandrayaan-3's Vikram lander touched down will be known as 'Shiv Shakti Point'.

Meaning of Shiva Shakti:

Shiva Shakti is derived from the names Lord Shiva and Shakti, the divine feminine energy. PM Modi said, "The humanitarian resolve is integral to the concept of Shiva, and it is from Shakti that we get the ability to fulfil that resolve. The 'Shakti' in the name 'Shiv Shakti' comes from the hard work, inspiration and empowerment of the women scientists."

Significance Of The Name Shiva Shakti Point As Explained In Depth By Sadhguru:

Sadhguru explained the in-depth meaning of the name 'Shiv Shakti' given to the Chandrayaan-3 lander touch-down point. He said that all planets are in the names of Greek Gods but Shiva Shakti is not the name of some Gods and Goddess.

He explained Shiv Shakti represents that all physical manifestation in this creation happens between two polarities. Anything can spin in only two directions- clockwise and anti-clockwise. Shiva Shakti is an appropriate term that matters for the whole universe. People will always have a say in whatever name is given to that spot.

WATCH:

Sadhguru elaborated that it is humans' understanding and harmony with Shiv Shakti that is important. The more synchronized the two spins- clockwise and anticlockwise in one's body are; the less a person will be turbulent and there would be a higher level of perception. Moon and perception are connected. Lord Shiva with a crescent moon on his head is symbolic that Shiva and the moon are interrelated. ISRO's chief name too, is Somnath.

He concluded that Shiv Shakti name holds immense significance because the meeting of Shiva with Shakti is the reach of the evolutionary peak in human beings. Sadhguru expressed that it is very insightful that political leadership is becoming more aware as they are choosing names with profound significance.

Significance Of Shivshakti Point: A Blend Of Science & Spirituality

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The significance of Shivshakti Point resides in its unique blend of scientific principles and spiritual concepts. Just as the harmonious interconnection of Lord Shiva and Goddess Shakti symbolizes cosmic equilibrium in Hindu tradition, the designation of the lunar landing area as Shiv Shakti Point encapsulates the unity between human scientific endeavours and the incredible mysteries of the universe.

Tiranga Point:

The point on the Moon where Chandrayaan-2 crashlanded in 2019 has been named 'Tiranga Point' because it signifies that Tiranga is there on the Moon - India's first contact with the surface of the Moon.

Mission Chandrayaan-3 Background:

On Wednesday, August 23, India's Chandrayaan-3 lander named Vikram achieved a successful landing on the moon's surface. The lander is transporting six scientific instruments, including the rover Pragyan. This rover will gather information for a span of 14 days about the moon.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)