Lakshagriha-Mazar Dispute: UP Court Gives Ownership Rights Over Land, Tomb In Baghpat To Hindu Side, Rejects Muslim Side's Sufi Shrine Claim

Baghpat, February 5: A local court on Monday, February 5, delivered its verdict in favour of the Hindu side in the Lakshagriha-Mazar land dispute in Baghpat district of Uttar Pradesh. Rejecting the claim of the Muslim side, civil judge Shivam Dwivedi gave ownership rights of over 100 bighas of land and tomb in Barnawa village to the Hindu side. The verdict came after 53 years of legal tussle in the land dispute.

The Hindu side claimed that the disputed land is Lakshagriha of the Mahabharata era, where the Kauravas tried to kill the Pandavas by burning them. However, the Muslim side submitted that the tomb is the grave of Sufi saint Sheikh Badruddin. Following a hearing, the District and Sessions Court in Baghpat gave its verdict in favour of the Hindu side.

UP : बागपत जिले के बरनावा में एक जगह है। हिन्दू इसे महाभारत का लाक्षागृह बताते हैं, जहां कौरवों ने पांडवों को जलाकर मारने का प्रयास किया। वहीं मुस्लिम इसे सूफी संत शेख बदरुद्दीन की दरगाह बताते हैं।



Civil Suit Filed In 1972

The first civil suit in connection with the disputed land was filed by 1972 by Mukhim Khan, an official of the waqf board. He had dismissed the claim of one Krishnadutt Maharaj over the mound of land, claiming that it houses the tomb of saint Sheikh Badruudin. He had also claimed that the land adjoining the shrine is a Muslim graveyard and registered Wakf property of the Sunni Wakf Board.

Hindu Side's Claim:

Representing the Hindu side, Krishnadutt Maharaj had submitted that the mound of land in Barnawa village is the Mahabharat-era Lakshagriha and Gandhi Dham Ashram owns the adjoining land. He had cited an underground tunnel near the site to back his claims.

Interestingly, the Uttar Pradesh government has been promoting a site 40 kilometre from Paryagraj as Lakshagriha. Ahead of the Maha Kumbh 2025, the site in Handia block of Prayagraj, believed to date back to the Mahabharata-era, is all set for a makeover.