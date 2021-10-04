Lakhimpur Kheri violence: Sitting HC or SC judge should monitor inquiry, demands Asaduddin Owaisi; watch video

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Monday demanded a free and fair investigation into the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case in which eight people were killed. Owaisi added that a sitting High Court or Supreme Court judge should monitor the probe.

"It's state-sponsored violence. Both state & centre has to be blamed for this (Lakhimpur) incident because the Home MoS made a provocative speech few days ago that within 2 minutes will finish all things (farmer protest) which led to this incident," the Hyderabad MP further said.

Earlier in the day, the AIMIM chief said he will be visiting Lakhimpur Kheri to show solidarity with the people "who have been murdered by Union Minister's son". "It's a heinous crime. It's high time, Modi govt should withdraw the 3 farm laws and he should remove this Minister," he added.

Meanwhile, the Uttar Pradesh government has announced that a retired High Court judge will probe the Lakhimpur Kheri violence and that the families of the four farmers killed in the incident will be given Rs 45 lakh compensation.

The government will also give Rs 10 lakh to those injured in the violence, said Additional Chief Secretary, Home, Awanish Awasthi.

"An agreement has been reached with the farmers. The government will give Rs 45 lakh to the family members of the four farmers who were killed in the violence on Sunday. Besides, one member from their families will be given a government job at the local level," he said.

"The government will give Rs 10 lakh to the injured and get the incident probed by a retired High Court judge," he said.

Moreover, two FIRs have been registered in connection with the violence that broke out after two SUVs allegedly ran over a group of anti-farm law protesters who were demonstrating against a visit of Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya.

Eight people were killed in the violence. While four of the deceased were farmers, the remaining were in a convoy of BJP workers who were lynched.

Ashish Mishra, the son of Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Mishra, is among those booked by police.

(With PTI inputs)

