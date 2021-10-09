Lakhimpur Kheri violence case: Union Minister Ajay Mishra should be sacked and sent to jail, demands BKU leader Rakesh Tikait

Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait on Saturday demanded the Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Mishra be sacked and sent to jail. Tikait added that a free and fair investigation in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case is not possible while Ajay Mishra, whose son Ashish Mishra is the prime accused, is a Union Minister.

Addressing a press conference, Tikait also said that he doesn't consider those who killed Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers in Lakhimpur Kheri as culprits as they only reacted to SUV running over protesters.

For the unversed, eight people were killed in the violence that broke out on October 3 after an SUV ran over a group of anti-farm law protesters who were demonstrating against the visit of Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya at Tikonia-Banbirpur road in Lakhimpur Kheri. The dead included farmers, BJP workers and a journalist.

"The killing of two BJP workers in Lakhimpur Kheri after a convoy of cars mowed down four farmers is a reaction to an action. I do not consider those involved in the killings as culprits," Tikait said.

Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) leader Yogendra Yadav said, "We are sad over the loss of lives, be it BJP workers or farmers. It was unfortunate and we hope justice is done."

Ajay Mishra should also be removed from the government as he started this conspiracy and is also protecting the culprits in the case, Yadav alleged during the press conference. He also said that the SKM on October 15, which is Dusshera, will burn the effigies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah to protest against the violence.

Meanwhile, the Opposition parties have also demanded the resignation of Ajay Mishra to ensure a free and fair investigation.

Published on: Saturday, October 09, 2021, 06:44 PM IST