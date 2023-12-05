Lakhbir Singh Rode, Pak-Based Khalistani Separatist Outfit Head & Nephew Of Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale, Dies At 72

Lakhbir Singh Rode, separatist Khalistani militant, died in Pakistan | X

Lakhbir Singh Rode, the Pakistan-based chief of the banned Khalistan Liberation Force, has dead in Pakistan, claimed reports.

Rode had designated and presented himself as the head of the outfit, International Sikh Youth Federation (ISYF). He was also the nephew of Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale, the slain Khalistani separatist leader, who was killed in Operation Blue Star.

Rode had fled to Pakistan and was also designated as a terrorist by India under the UAPA - Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967.

According to reports, the last rites of the Khalistani separatist militant was held on Monday (December 4) in a secret event.

(This is breaking news. More details awaited)