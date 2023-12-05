 Lakhbir Singh Rode, Pak-Based Khalistani Separatist Outfit Head & Nephew Of Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale, Dies At 72
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaLakhbir Singh Rode, Pak-Based Khalistani Separatist Outfit Head & Nephew Of Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale, Dies At 72

Lakhbir Singh Rode, Pak-Based Khalistani Separatist Outfit Head & Nephew Of Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale, Dies At 72

He was also the nephew of Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale, the slain Khalistani separatist leader, who was killed in Operation Blue Star.

Rahul MUpdated: Tuesday, December 05, 2023, 08:55 AM IST
article-image
Lakhbir Singh Rode, separatist Khalistani militant, died in Pakistan | X

Lakhbir Singh Rode, the Pakistan-based chief of the banned Khalistan Liberation Force, has dead in Pakistan, claimed reports.

Rode had designated and presented himself as the head of the outfit, International Sikh Youth Federation (ISYF). He was also the nephew of Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale, the slain Khalistani separatist leader, who was killed in Operation Blue Star.

Rode had fled to Pakistan and was also designated as a terrorist by India under the UAPA - Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967.

According to reports, the last rites of the Khalistani separatist militant was held on Monday (December 4) in a secret event.

(This is breaking news. More details awaited)

Read Also
Pakistan: Another India's ENEMY KILLED In Peshawar, Radical Preacher & Jaish Supporter Maulana Sher...
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

UP: Chinese Woman Lee Jing Mei Arrested While Crossing India-Nepal Border Illegally In Bahraich

UP: Chinese Woman Lee Jing Mei Arrested While Crossing India-Nepal Border Illegally In Bahraich

'Nitish Ji Is PM Material,' Says JDU Minister As Bihar CM Aspires To Be INDIA Bloc's Face

'Nitish Ji Is PM Material,' Says JDU Minister As Bihar CM Aspires To Be INDIA Bloc's Face

Cyclone Michaung: Rain, Gusty Winds To Accompany Severe Storm Set To Make Landfall In Andhra Pradesh...

Cyclone Michaung: Rain, Gusty Winds To Accompany Severe Storm Set To Make Landfall In Andhra Pradesh...

Lakhbir Singh Rode, Pak-Based Khalistani Separatist Outfit Head & Nephew Of Jarnail Singh...

Lakhbir Singh Rode, Pak-Based Khalistani Separatist Outfit Head & Nephew Of Jarnail Singh...

Chhattisgarh Assembly Elections 2023: 33 Women Candidates From Congress & BJP Participate; 18 Win

Chhattisgarh Assembly Elections 2023: 33 Women Candidates From Congress & BJP Participate; 18 Win