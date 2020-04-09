Labour shortage — one of the biggest collateral damage of lockdown in India

Commenting on the migrating workers, a social activist, Mukta Srivastava, said, “In most cases, once a worker migrates or goes back to his or her village, they usually are not back soon. This is the usual case. Adding to this is the present situation where lockdown is imposed; public transport is not functioning; many workers are still stranded in various locations (which is not their destination) and the fear about the pandemic itself. So, it will take some time for the daily wage earners or workers to be back.”

Despite coming under essential services, sectors like agriculture, pharmaceuticals and others, are unable to carry out their activity smoothly. The reason is when a portion of the supply chain is hit (labour in their case), it impacts the whole sector.

Labour-intensive sectors like agriculture, manufacturing, real estate and Micro, Small and Medium Enterprise (MSME), will witness a huge challenge in terms of finding workers. A person familiar with the situation, said, “Along with getting a financial package ready, the government will have to look at sorting the labour issue before it is too late. Both should happen simultaneously.”

Look at some sectors

One cannot forget India has a population of 1.3 billion that has to be fed. And if the movement of migratory labour does not take place, a large portion of foodgrains and other produce will decay in the farm. “It is also the sowing period for many farmers, especially in the North. So, if the farmers don’t get access to seeds, then there will be a drop in agricultural production in the next cropping cycle,” revealed a person involved in the agriculture sector. This could give rise to the food shortage in the medium term.

While agriculture and allied activities have been exempted from lockdown, procurement of the crops and Agriculture Produces Market Committees (APMC) need some relaxation as well.

One of the last links in the supply chain of the agriculture sector is the retail and e-commerce sector, which is unable to take off due to labour reservation. Some state governments are talking about door-to-door services for essentials, but this needs human intervention.

At this time, when there is a need for pharmaceutical companies to function without any hurdle that is not happening. This is mainly because their supply chain is facing a shortage of labour.

In the case of MSMEs, labour is a double-edged sword. “While many MSMEs will lay-off their contractual or informal workers, there will be others who will not be able to operate in full capacity due to shortage or no staff situation.”