Sony unveils new PlayStation 5 controller

Tokyo: The Japanese consumer electronics giant Sony has unveiled the new wireless game controller for PlayStation 5, calling it 'DualSense' to better reflect its new capabilities.

The controller features all new colour theme and also has some added functionality both inside and outside.

There is also an integrated microphone, a first for Sony's controllers, along with a USB-C port and an overhauled design.

"The new controller, along with the many innovative features in PS5, will be transformative for games Â- continuing our mission at PlayStation to push the boundaries of play, now and in the future," Jim Ryan, President and CEO, Sony Interactive Entertainment said in a statement.