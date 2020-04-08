Realme offers support for 25,000 people via Zomato initiative

New Delhi: Chinese smartphone maker Realme on Wednesday announced to offer support 25,000 people for two weeks, as part of 'Feed the Daily Wager initiative by the online delivery platform Zomato.

"Thank you realmemobiles and MadhavSheth1for generously offering to support 25,000 people for 2 weeks, as part of #FeedTheDailyWager @FeedingIndia," tweeted Deepinder Goyal, CEO, Zomato.

Realme CEO Sheth replied: "Anything to support the cause!Folded hands #COVID19".

Zomato launched the 'Feed the Daily Wager' initiative on March 24 to support and ensure meals for workers at construction sites, shops, restaurants, delivery staff, and local transport systems who earn on daily basis.