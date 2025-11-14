 'Kya Haar Mein Kya Jeet Mein...': Khesari Lal Yadav Concedes Defeat To BJP's Chhoti Kumar, Vows To Keep Raising Public Issues
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndia'Kya Haar Mein Kya Jeet Mein...': Khesari Lal Yadav Concedes Defeat To BJP's Chhoti Kumar, Vows To Keep Raising Public Issues

'Kya Haar Mein Kya Jeet Mein...': Khesari Lal Yadav Concedes Defeat To BJP's Chhoti Kumar, Vows To Keep Raising Public Issues

Taking to X, Khesari shared lines from Hindi poet Shivmangal Singh Suman's poem that read, "Kya haar mein kya jeet mein, kinchin nahin bhayabheet main, Sangharsh path par jo mila, Ye bhi sahi wo bhi sahi" (Whether in defeat or victory, I am not afraid at all; Whatever I found on the path of struggle, this too is right, that too is right).

Vinay MishraUpdated: Friday, November 14, 2025, 07:46 PM IST
article-image
RJD Candidate Khesari Lal Yadav |

Popular Bhojpuri actor and singer Shatrughan Yadav, famously known as Khesari Lal Yadav, who contested the Bihar Assembly elections from the Chapra constituency on an RJD ticket, conceded defeat even before the official announcement by the Election Commission. According to the Election Commission's website, after 21 rounds of counting, Khesari was trailing by 8,578 votes to the BJP's Chhoti Kumari, as of 7:30 pm.

Amid the counting, Khesari Lal Yadav conceded defeat in a post on X and said he will keep raising people's issues.

Taking to X, Khesari shared lines from Hindi poet Shivmangal Singh Suman's poem that read, "Kya haar mein kya jeet mein, kinchin nahin bhayabheet main, Sangharsh path par jo mila, Ye bhi sahi wo bhi sahi" (Whether in defeat or victory, I am not afraid at all; Whatever I found on the path of struggle, this too is right, that too is right).

Read Also
Why Khesari Lal Yadav's Name Is Not Mentioned In Election Commission's 2025 Bihar Election Results...
article-image

Humbled by defeat, Khesari wrote, "The people have always been paramount for me, still are today, and will remain so forever! The issue was raised back then too, and will be raised ahead as well."

FPJ Shorts
World Diabetes Day: Small Lifestyle Tweaks Can Prevent Big Sugar Spikes; Says Expert
World Diabetes Day: Small Lifestyle Tweaks Can Prevent Big Sugar Spikes; Says Expert
IPL 2026 Trade: List Of All Trades Ahead Of IPL 2026 Auction
IPL 2026 Trade: List Of All Trades Ahead Of IPL 2026 Auction
SEC Issues Revised Schedule For Electoral Roll Updates Ahead Of Maharashtra Civic Polls
SEC Issues Revised Schedule For Electoral Roll Updates Ahead Of Maharashtra Civic Polls
Bigg Boss 11 Fame Priyank Sharma's Father Passes Away At 59, Ex-Girlfriend Divya Agarwal Offers Condolences: 'Hope I Make You Proud...'
Bigg Boss 11 Fame Priyank Sharma's Father Passes Away At 59, Ex-Girlfriend Divya Agarwal Offers Condolences: 'Hope I Make You Proud...'

Khesari was up against the BJP's Chhoti Kumari. As of 7:35 pm, Chhoti was leading by 8,578 votes after 21 rounds of counting.

Another famous singer, 25-year-old Maithili Thakur, who contested the election on a BJP ticket from the Alinagar seat, won with a margin of 11,730 votes.

With counting currently ongoing, the NDA is headed towards a landslide victory with more than 200 seats. The RJD-led Mahagathbandhan faced a crushing defeat, winning just 35 seats.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: Actress Neha Sharma's Father Ajeet Sharma Loses To BJP's Rohit Pandey...

Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: Actress Neha Sharma's Father Ajeet Sharma Loses To BJP's Rohit Pandey...

'Kya Haar Mein Kya Jeet Mein...': Khesari Lal Yadav Concedes Defeat To BJP's Chhoti Kumar, Vows To...

'Kya Haar Mein Kya Jeet Mein...': Khesari Lal Yadav Concedes Defeat To BJP's Chhoti Kumar, Vows To...

PM Modi To Lead National Tribal Pride Day Celebrations In Gujarat On November 15

PM Modi To Lead National Tribal Pride Day Celebrations In Gujarat On November 15

Jammu & Kashmir By-Election Results 2025: PDP Wins Budgam Seat, BJP Retains Nagrota

Jammu & Kashmir By-Election Results 2025: PDP Wins Budgam Seat, BJP Retains Nagrota

Nagaland State Lottery Result: November 14, 2025, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: November 14, 2025, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of...