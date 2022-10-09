Kolkata: Was Ayan Mondal killed because he allegedly 'blackmailed' his girlfriend?

Representative Image |

Kolkata: New information came up on Sunday about the minor who was killed by his girlfriend’s family. He likely had videos of compromising positions of his with both his girlfriend and also her mother and used to allegedly blackmail them with those videos.

Though the mobile phone of Ayan is yet to be found, the police are in search of the mobile in keeping with the location which the arrested in the case have told them.

A friend of Ayan who dropped him at his girlfriend’s residence on Vijaya Dashami said that Ayan was called by his girlfriend and also that he was waiting outside to alert Ayan when his girlfriend’s father returns home.

“When I had dropped Ayan Mondal at his girlfriend’s house she along with her mother and brother were there. When I had alerted him about her father’s return, Ayan told me he could not go out and was hiding on the terrace. Then after sometime Ayan again called me stating that he was crying as his girlfriend’s mother had punched him on his chest and he was feeling dizzy. Last time he called me nearly at 3 am and then his phone was switched off,” said Ayan’s friend.

It may be noted that in Haridevpur on Saturday, seven people were arrested by police for killing one Ayan Mondal.

According to police sources, the mother of the girl had planned the murder of the boy when he went to meet the girl at her residence on the day of Vijaya Dashami.

“After quizzing it was learnt that the murder was planned by the girl’s mother and body was then thrown at a far off place and this planned by the girl’s father. From the quizzing we had arrested a total of seven people including the girl’s brother and his two friends. One of the friends took shelter in Odisha’s Jajpur and was arrested from there. A minidor driver through which the body was taken is also taken into custody,” said the police sources, also adding that bricks and rods were used to kill Ayan.