Kolkata: Suvendu meets Shah informs about FIRs against him

Kolkata: West Bengal Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari on Tuesday met Union Home Minister Amit Shah at his chamber in the Parliament and informed him about the FIRs filed against him by the state government.

Talking to the media, Adhikari said he handed over a booklet to Mr Shah mentioning all the FIRs registered against him.

“The West Bengal government is also restricting my freedom of movement. The FIRs against me are politically motivated. The TMC government had several times moved to the Supreme Court but the apex court had redirected the government to Calcutta High Court. I had resorted to the help of the judiciary,” said Mr Adhikari.

Mr Adhikari said that he has complained about a section of IPS officers to Mr Shah and alleged that these officers works at the ‘behest’ of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and her nephew Abhishek Banerjee.

Mr Adhikari also met BJP national president JP Nadda and Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar and informed them too, about the FIRs done against him.

Earlier in the day, he met Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Mr Adhikari along with BJP state president Sukanta Majumdar met Union Panchayat Minister Giriraj Singh to inform him about the alleged ‘corruption’ in 100 days work and Awas Yojana.

Notably, on Monday evening the West Bengal BJP MPs along with the Leader of Opposition met with Nadda and BJP national secretary (organisation) BL Santosh along with Bengal BJP observers to discuss the roadmap of 2024 Lok Sabha election and panchayat elections scheduled next year.