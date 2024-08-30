 Kolkata Rape-Murder Case: 3 Chilling Calls To Victim's Parents Revealed Doctor's Death; Full Details Inside
Kolkata Rape-Murder Case: 3 Chilling Calls To Victim's Parents Revealed Doctor's Death; Full Details Inside

In the three calls within half an hour, three different things were told to the victim’s parents.

Aritra SinghaUpdated: Friday, August 30, 2024, 03:32 AM IST
article-image
Kolkata Rape-Murder Case: Three Chilling Calls Made To Victim's Parents Informing Them Of Doctor's Death; Details Inside | ANI

Kolkata: Apart from the protesting students constant claim that the truth behind RG Kar rape and murder on trainee medic is being suppressed, the Free Press Journal now got the hold of the three chilling calls that were made from the hospital authorities to the parents of the victim to inform that their daughter is ‘dead’.

In the three calls within half an hour, three different things were told to the victim’s parents.

First Call To The Parents

In the first call that came around 10:30 am, a woman was heard saying to the victim’s father that her condition is bad and she was requesting them to come to the hospital as soon as possible. Amid constant requests to know what exactly happened to his daughter, the woman said that the doctor can only inform the same.

Second Call To The Parents

In the second call a woman identifying herself as assistant superintendent of the hospital calls and says that they are admitting the victim to emergency as her condition is not good and again requested the parents to visit the hospital as soon as possible. The victim’s mother in the second call was heard asking whether her daughter is having ‘fever’ as she was on duty, the woman from the hospital side without clarifying asked the parents to go to the hospital.

article-image

Third Call To The Parents

In the third call the woman from the hospital said that their daughter has ‘died by committing suicide maybe’ and also confirmed that the victim was ‘dead’ and she was calling in presence of police and other hospital people.

The victim’s mother on Thursday told a Bengali news channel that when they went to see their daughter’s body it was covered with a green cloth but the photographs that went viral of the body had blue cloth.

Now, questions are being raised whether the cloth was changed by someone?

However, Indira Mukherjee, DC central of Kolkata Police confirmed that they have collected ‘blue’ cloth as a seizure and have given it to the CBI for the probe.

“Photos, videography was done and there was only blue cloth. There was no green cloth. During the seizure and also during the inquest there was only blue cloth. A red cloth is also seized separately which belonged to the victim,” mentioned Mukherjee.

 Sabyasachi Mitra, a psychiatrist, said, “No empathy was heard in the voice of the woman who had called from the hospital end. She was speaking very hurriedly and anxiously.”

Aniket Mahata, a protesting doctor said, “We have been saying from day one who said about suicide or instructed? Who is trying to hide and whom? The truth should come out and only after that we will resume work.”

Kinjal Nanda, another protesting doctor said, “Everything is suspicious. It is very insensitive. Everything has a protocol. The head officials failed to manage the situation for which they should be removed. Who is trying to hide the criminal?”

