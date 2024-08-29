Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder Case: Congress Leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury Leads 'Black Turban' Protest; Watch Video

Congress Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury led a protest against the RG Kar |

Kolkata, August 29: The Congress party on Thursday organised a rally in Kolkata to protest against the alleged rape and murder of a trainee woman doctor in RG Kar Medical College and Hospital on August 9. However, considering Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury's constant tussle with West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, the protest is also seen as Congress and Adhir Ranjan's open declaration of 'political war' against the TMC over the issue of Kolkata doctor rape-murder case.

During the protest, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury was seen wearing an all-black attire and was also spotted wearing a black turban.

Several civil society organisations also hit the streets in Kolkata against the rape-murder case that has sparked outrage nationwide.

Congress leader Adhir Chowdhary led the protest. The rally started from College Square and moved towards Shyambazar five-point crossing in north Kolkata. This place is close to RG Kar Hospital where the post-graduate trainee's body was found on August 9, reported PTI.

#WATCH | West Bengal: Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury along with party workers protest in Kolkata over the rape-murder of a doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital. pic.twitter.com/uV3jeMP6mb — ANI (@ANI) August 29, 2024

Angikar Jatra/Pledge Journey

In another rally that was organised in Kolkata, hundreds of women marched on the streets of the capital in "Angikar Jatra" or "Pledge Journey." The women were seen carrying placards and banners. They demanded stringent action against the perpetrators. Calling for stronger safety measures for women in the city, the women called for strict law and order measures.

"Pather Daabi" or "Street's Demand"

Another rally was conducted under the banner of "Pather Daabi" or "Street's Demand." The rally brought together people from diverse backgrounds. The protesters voiced their anger against the horrific RG Kar hospital incident.

The protestors shouted and chanted slogans demanding justice for the victim. The protesters asked for an end to cases of violence against women. The city has witnessed multiple rallies since August 10 by various organisations in the city.