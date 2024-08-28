Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder Case: CM Mamata Blames PM Modi For Using BJP Party To Create ‘Unrest’ In Bengal; VIDEO

Kolkata CM Mamata Banerjee | X/ @AITCofficial

Kolkata: Amid tension between police and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders over a 12 hours strike called by the saffron camp, West Bengal Chief Minister on Wednesday slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for allegedly using his party to create ‘unrest’ in Bengal.

Addressing the foundation day of Trinamool Congress Chhatra Parishad (TMCP), Mamata warned of shaking the Prime Minister’s chair if ‘unrest’ is created in Bengal.

“Some people are thinking that they will create another Bangladesh. I love Bangladesh but it is a separate nation and India is a separate country. If Bengal burns then Assam, Odisha, Bihar, Jharkhand and even Delhi will be affected. We will shake the chair in Delhi,” said Mamata.

With a reforms-first approach, GoWB will call for a special session next week to bring in a Bill demanding capital punishment for rapists!



Will @BJP4India dare to ask PM @narendramodi to push for this Bill like all those who are demanding justice? Or will they choose to… pic.twitter.com/3A3fh7nqZG — All India Trinamool Congress (@AITCofficial) August 28, 2024

Mamata also stated that in the next 10 days she will call for a special Assembly session to pass a bill on capital punishment to perpetrators of rape.

It has been over two weeks but @CBIHeadquarters has failed to show any progress in their investigation.



We demand swift action and effective justice to ensure capital punishment to the culprits! pic.twitter.com/32WK96mHVd — All India Trinamool Congress (@AITCofficial) August 28, 2024

We will organise protests all across Bengal to demand capital punishment for the culprits of the R G Kar tragedy.



The inaction of @CBIHeadquarters is unacceptable, we want swift justice! pic.twitter.com/lLEVu5IhmB — All India Trinamool Congress (@AITCofficial) August 28, 2024

“We want capital punishment to perpetrators of rape. We will pass the bill and will send it to Governor CV Ananda Bose and let me see if he signs or refuses. If he refuses then women will protest outside the Raj Bhavan,” further added the West Bengal Chief Minister.

Notably, in an emergency meeting, Dr. Sandip Ghosh has been suspended from IMA by the disciplinary committee. It is said that Dr. Ghosh behaviour was bad while talking to the parents of the victim.

The West Bengal Chief Minister instructed all the youth leaders to demonstrate outside college gates on Friday demanding capital punishment to the rapist. She even instructed all the party MPs, MLAs, councillors and women wing to hold demonstrations at every block on Saturday.

“When we came to power we said ‘Badla noye, bodol chayi (not revenge but change). Now I am saying looking into the situation that whatever is suitable one should act like that,” mentioned Mamata.

TMC national secretary Abhishek Banerjee questioned CBI

On the other hand, TMC national secretary Abhishek Banerjee questioned why the CBI is not arresting former RG Kar Principal Sandip Ghosh.

“If the central government doesn’t bring stringent laws against rape, then TMC will hold broader protests at the national capital withing three months,” added Banerjee.

Instead of organising 'Nabanna Abhiyan' to create unrest in Bengal, @BJP4India to push PM @narendramodi and Central Govt. to introduce a comprehensive anti-rape law that:

👉🏻 Mandates trials & convictions within 50 days

👉🏻 Prescribes the harshest punishment for those found guilty pic.twitter.com/mVUxhpo5bT — All India Trinamool Congress (@AITCofficial) August 28, 2024

Countering Mamata’s comment, BJP state president and MoS Sukanta Majumdar said, “I would like to urge all the investigating agencies to keep a close look on Mamata Banerjee as she is openly threatening to create tension. Being a Chief Minister of a state in India she is trying to create tension in the country.”

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sharma taking to X also slammed West Bengal Chief Minister

“Didi, how dare you threaten Assam? Don't show us bloodshot eyes. Don't try to set India on fire with your politics of failure. It does not suit you to speak divisive language,” said the Assam CM.

दीदी, आपकी हिम्मत कैसे हुई असम को धमकाने की? हमें लाल आंखें मत दिखाइए। आपकी असफलता की राजनीति से भारत को जलाने की कोशिश भी मत कीजिए। आपको विभाजनकारी भाषा बोलना शोभा नहीं देता।



দিদি, আপনার এতো সাহস কীভাবে হলো যে আপনি অসমকে ধমকি দিচ্ছেন? আমাদের রক্তচক্ষু দেখাবেন না। আপনার অসফলতার… pic.twitter.com/k194lajS8s — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) August 28, 2024

Meanwhile, countering President Droupadi Murmu’s comment on Kolkata rape and murder incident, TMC leader Kunal Ghosh mentioned, “The President should respect the chair as she is the President and not BJP leader. She should be equally pained for the rape incidents that took place across the country. Just because it is an incident of Bengal for which the comment came.”