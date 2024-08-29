Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder Case: CBI Visits Morgue Of RG Kar Hospital To Probe

Kolkata's R G Kar Medical College | X

Kolkata: In order to probe the financial irregularities in RG Kar hospital as alleged by former deputy superintendent Akhtar Ali against former principal of the hospital Sandip Ghosh, CBI team on Thursday had visited the morgue of the hospital.

According to a CBI official, they visited the morgue of RG Kar hospital to see the procedure that is followed inside the morgue.

“From carrying of bodies till disposal after autopsy, we have inquired about the entire process,” said the official.

It can be recalled that Aktar Ali had alleged that apart from other scams, Ghosh used to also run dead body scam in the hospital to earn money and wanted Enforcement Directorate (ED) probe in the matter from Calcutta High Court following which the court has given CBI probe for investigating the ‘financial irregularities’ in the hospital.

Meanwhile, the CBI had taken two security guards of the third floor to the Sealdah court to seek permission for conducting polygraph tests on them.

On the other hand, former RG Kar hospital principal Sandip Ghosh has been quizzed by the central sleuths for the fourteenth day at CBI headquarters.

It can be recalled that following Sealdah court’s permission polygraph tests had been conducted on Ghosh and also on the prime accused Sanjoy Roy.

The CBI had earlier sought permission to conduct polygraph tests on seven people including Ghosh, Roy, four doctors who were seen with the victim before she took her dinner at 1 am and a civic volunteer close to Roy.