Kolkata Police Clarifies After Reports Of Rape-Murder Accused Sanjay Roy Using Commissioner's Bike

(File photo) Sanjoy Roy | File Image

Kolkata Police on Tuesday (August 27) issued a clarification after it emerged that Sanjay Roy, the prime accused in the RG Medical College and Hospital used a bike that was registered in Kolkata Commissioner of Police's name.

News websites in India Today Group reported earlier that the bike used by the rape-murder accused on the night of the crime was registered in the top cop's name. The news reports said that the respective newsrooms had been given the information exclusively.

"...all vehicles belonging to Kolkata Police are officially registered under the commissioner of police before being assigned to various units," said the Kolkata Police from its official handle on social media platform X. The statement was posted in a form of an image.

In its statement, the police department also said that 'some individuals on the social media' were trying to 'create confusion' about ownership of the bike.

However, the police have not clarified in the tweet whether Roy in particular was authorised to use police bike. Roy has been working as a civic police volunteer since the year 2019.

Netizens latch on to the question

Shortly after Kolkata Police issued clarification, social media users reposted the statement and raised the question if Roy was authorised to use police vehicles. Civic police volunteers in West Bengal are not police officials but part of a force raised as a help to official police force.

Ok, but can you also clarify why a CIVIC VOLUNTEER was using a police bike??? https://t.co/7dkgzDaKaq — Akshita Nandagopal (@Akshita_N) August 27, 2024