Kolkata: No screening slot for Mithun’s new film in state-run halls

Mithun Chakraborty | Photo by ANI

Kolkata: A fresh controversy erupted over the release of a new Bengali movie in the state-run cinema halls of ace actor and BJP Leader Mithun Chakraborty.

Notably, the Bengali movie ‘Projapoti’ (Butterfly) also features actor turned Trinamool Congress MP Deepak Adhikari popularly known as Dev.

BJP national vice-president Dilip Ghosh said the film was not released at state-run Nandan cinema hall as BJP Mr Chakraborty plays a pivotal role in the film.

“Mithun Chakraborty can be a BJP leader but is a veteran actor and has done a Bengali movie after a long time. Nandan is an age-old cinema hall. Such an act indicates the vindictiveness of Mamata Banerjee. Anyone who doesn’t side with the ruling party is sidelined by the TMC,” said Mr Ghosh.

Taking further potshots at TMC, Mr Ghosh claimed that Dev, the TMC MP from Ghatal didn’t want to contest the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. It is high time that Dev should realise which party he is representing, added Mr Ghosh.

However, the TMC refuted BJP's claims.

TMC minister Firhad Hakim said that slots in Nandan have to be booked separately.

“Our Chief Minister doesn’t even know about this development and she doesn’t look after Nanadan’s slot booking. Dilip Ghosh’s statement proves his mean mindedness,” said Mr Hakim.

Expressing his disappointment, Dev took to Twitter and said, “Will miss u Nandan this time No Issue Will meet again… End of Story.”

Veteran CPI (M) leader Biman Basu said that director Anik Dutta’s film ‘Aparajito’ was also not released at Nandan just because the director is Left minded.