Kolkata metro tunnel work: Camps set at Bowbazar to address problems of displaced people | Representative Image

Following the instruction of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, the Kolkata Metro Rail Corporation Limited (KMRCL) on Sunday set up a camp at Bowbazar to look after the problems of people displaced people due to metro works.

According to officials present at the camp, the displaced workers have been told to submit their problems in writing.

Read Also Kolkata: Union Minister Smriti Irani inaugurates Sealdah metro station amid boycott from TMC

“Kolkata police had been instructed to verify the physical occupiers of the buildings that got damaged due to metro work. The displaced people should submit the list of their problems in writing along with their documents,” said a local councillor.

Meanwhile, the people displaced due to the metro works in 2019 were seen agitating on Sunday in front of the KMRCL officials for not getting any compensation even after four years of the incident.

KMRCL GM AK Nandy said that the problems will be conveyed to the correct corner.

It may be noted that the tunnel work of the East–West metro damaged several houses in Bowbazar in central Kolkata in 2019. Earlier this year in May, the same incident happened in the area due to the metro tunnel work. At least 12 houses developed cracks due to water seepage. Over 100 people were displaced and were accommodated in a nearby hotel.

Read Also West Bengal: 10 houses develop cracks during East West Metro tunnel work

It may be recalled that on Saturday, following the instruction of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) Mayor Firhad Hakim, Commissioner of Police, Chief Secretary and Home Secretary along with officials of KMRCL visited Bowbazar.

The KMRCL also announced a compensation of Rs 5 Lakh to be paid to the affected families. Shop owners will be duly compensated for loss of livelihood based on a compensation formula under the supervision of KMC, i.e., Rs. 1.5 Lakh for upto 100 sq. ft.

However, according to the metro officials, experts from Bangalore and New Delhi will be brought to examine the area.