 Kolkata Shocker: Woman Stabbed To Death At Busy Howrah Railway Station In Broad Daylight
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaKolkata Shocker: Woman Stabbed To Death At Busy Howrah Railway Station In Broad Daylight

Kolkata Shocker: Woman Stabbed To Death At Busy Howrah Railway Station In Broad Daylight

The woman, Rivu Biswas, was shifted to the Howrah District Hospital and on arrival there the doctors declared her brought dead.

IANSUpdated: Wednesday, May 15, 2024, 04:15 PM IST
article-image
Kolkata Shocker: Woman Stabbed To Death At Busy Howrah Railway Station In Broad Daylight | | IANS

Kolkata, May 15: A woman was stabbed to death in broad daylight at the busy Howrah railway station on Wednesday. The woman, Rivu Biswas, was shifted to the Howrah District Hospital and on arrival there the doctors declared her brought dead.

The killer, Mungesh Yadav, after stabbing Rivu Biswas also tried to attack the RPF personnel and other passengers as they attempted to snatch the knife from his hand. However, finally, he was overpowered and handed over to the police.

The police took him into custody and interrogated him. It is learnt that Yadav was known to both the deceased woman and her husband, Pintu Biswas. Both Pintu and Yadav used to work at the same office in Mumbai.

Read Also
Video: Bhubaneswar-Howrah Jan Shatabdi Express Catches Fire At Cuttack Station
article-image

District police officials said that on Wednesday afternoon, Yadav and the Biswas couple came together to Howrah station. After some time, Yadav requested Pintu Biswas to buy some medicines for him from a nearby shop. As he left to get the medicines, Yadav suddenly took out a knife from his bag and stabbed Rivu Biswas severely in her abdomen.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Don't Talk About Voting For Congress': Rae Bareli Barber Who Trimmed Rahul Gandhi's Beard In Viral...

'Don't Talk About Voting For Congress': Rae Bareli Barber Who Trimmed Rahul Gandhi's Beard In Viral...

'Only Shows Their Desperation...': BJP Leader K Annamalai Hits Back At Congress Leader Vijay...

'Only Shows Their Desperation...': BJP Leader K Annamalai Hits Back At Congress Leader Vijay...

Kolkata Shocker: Woman Stabbed To Death At Busy Howrah Railway Station In Broad Daylight

Kolkata Shocker: Woman Stabbed To Death At Busy Howrah Railway Station In Broad Daylight

Kerala Lottery Result: May 15, 2024 - Fifty-Fifty FF 95 Live! Wednesday's Draw Reveals Winners Of...

Kerala Lottery Result: May 15, 2024 - Fifty-Fifty FF 95 Live! Wednesday's Draw Reveals Winners Of...

Rajasthan Lift Collapse: Senior Official Of Hindustan Copper Ltd Dies, 14 Rescued From Copper Mine...

Rajasthan Lift Collapse: Senior Official Of Hindustan Copper Ltd Dies, 14 Rescued From Copper Mine...