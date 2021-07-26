Kolkata: KMC to make data bank ahead of third wave of COVID-19; deets inside

Kolkata: Ahead of the third wave of the pandemic, Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) has started making a data bank of those who are vaccinated and the areas where the active cases are more.

According to KMC sources, four categories have been made and banking will be done for each category.

“First category is names of those people who have been fully vaccinated and then of those who got single jab. List of those who were already affected by covid and those areas where the positivity rate is still high will also be mentioned in the data bank,” said the sources.

The KMC sources also confirmed that according to primary reports few places of South Kolkata still have high Covid positivity rates.

Notably, the KMC had earlier did a similar data bank for dengue when it had increased in West Bengal.

With 657 new Covid cases in the last 24 hours, West Bengal also recorded new 12 deaths.

Meanwhile, at a time when people are seen standing in long lines for vaccination across the state, West Bengal Health Department on Sunday issued a notice which said 3,30,008 doses were administered in the State on Sunday, and cumulatively 2,76,57,501 doses have been administered till yesterday.