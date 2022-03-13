Kolkata: Fire safety audit committee to be formed after devastating fire engulfs Tangra area

Kolkata: A day after a devastating fire engulfed Tangra area, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had instructed to constitute a fire safety audit committee to probe various areas that are vulnerable to catch fire very fast.

Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) Mayor on Sunday after visiting the site said that a committee comprising police, fire department and corporation will be made soon to inspect compact areas across the city.

“People are saying that due to massive flammable products the fire took place but after the cooling down process, a forensic team will visit to inspect the place further,” said Hakim.

It can be recalled that on Saturday evening a devastating fire took place at a godown in Tangra area and after continuous efforts of the fire brigade for over 16 hours the fire was brought under control on Sunday morning.

Three firefighters were also injured on Saturday evening while dousing the fire. Buildings adjacent to the godown also got partially affected due to the fire.

On Sunday morning, in presence of KMC Mayor, the boundary wall of the godown was broken and cooling down process started.

BJP state president Sukanta Majumdar slammed the Chief Minister claiming that after being in power for 11 years she had realized that a fire safety audit committee should be made.

“If the Chief Minister takes 11 years to form the committee then implementation of the same will be after several years,” said Majumdar.

It can be recalled that local people of the area were seen filling water in the fire tender through buckets as all 15 fire tenders pressed to action ran out of water.

Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari taking to Twitter said, “Egiye Bangla in disastrous Disaster Management. Shame shame @MamataOfficial. The Fire & Emergency Services Department's efficiency has gone down during your tenure.”

Meanwhile, a complaint has been lodged at Tangra police station against the godown owner as there were no fire safety plans in the godown.

