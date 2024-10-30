 Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder Case: WB Junior Doctors Front Holds Protest March At CBI Office
Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder Case: WB Junior Doctors Front Holds Protest March At CBI Office

Aritra SinghaUpdated: Wednesday, October 30, 2024, 11:56 PM IST
article-image
The protesting Junior Doctors | ANI

Kolkata: West Bengal Junior Doctors Front along with common citizens on Wednesday held a protest rally from West Bengal Medical Council, near the Salt Lake Stadium till CBI headquarters in Kolkata demanding ‘swift action’ and ‘proper chargesheet’.

Talking to the media, a protesting junior doctor, Asfakullah Nayyar said that if someone thinks of stopping the protest then it will be ‘futile’ exercise.

“We all have seen how the Chief Minister slammed the Principals of different medical colleges during our meeting at Nabanna. On the other hand even after 80 days of probing CBI couldn’t take swift and proper actions. The chargesheet of the central agency says the same as that of Kolkata police,” said Nayyar.

article-image

A protesting common person of citizen’s association mentioned that such protests will continue till the ‘Justice’ is met.

Notably, an organization called ‘Abhaya Manch’ was formed on Tuesday and 80 other organizations including those of senior doctors will be under this ‘Abhaya Manch’.

One of the founding members and senior doctor Tamonash Chaudhuri said that the main purpose of creating such a platform was not just to seek justice of RG Kar rape and murder incident but also to stop threat culture with strong resistance.

On November 4, Abhaya Manch will organize ‘Paray Paray Droher Alo Jalo’ (lights for protest in every neighbourhood) and on November 6 this platform will hold mass convention at the Esplanade area to mark three months of the gruesome rape and murder incident.

Read Also
Kolkata Rape Murder Case: Junior Doctors End Hunger Strike After Victim’s Parents’ Request; Met...
article-image

Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari asked the protesting doctors also to hold a protest march near the Supreme Court as the matter is subjudice in the apex court and also near state secretariat Nabanna.

Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Kunal Ghosh said that the protestors should have held a protest march at CBI headquarters much before.

