Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder Case: Sanjoy Roy, Main Accused, Sent To 14-Day Judicial Custody

Sanjoy Roy | File image

Kolkata: Main accused of RG Kar rape and murder incident Sanjoy Roy on Friday was sent to 14 days judicial custody. While Roy was being produced at Sealdah court, the entire area was covered with tight security and RAF was also deployed so that no untoward incident took place.

According to sources, the hearing took place at the judge's chamber and not inside the courtroom. Notably, Roy, a civic volunteer was arrested on August 10 following the rape and murder of the trainee doctor at RG Kar medical college and hospital.

Initially, the case was being probed by the state police; later CBI had taken up the case following the court's order. THE CBI had earlier moved the Sealdah court seeking permission to conduct a polygraph test of Roy as they are not convinced with the answers that Roy has given to the central sleuths during the probe.

It can be recalled that CCTV footage reportedly captured Roy entering the hospital’s emergency building at 4 a.m. on the day of the crime (August 9) and was also seen wearing a Bluetooth headphone. Reportedly the footage had shown that when Roy came out from the building he didn’t have his headphone.