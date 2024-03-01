Kolkata Crime: Child Left In Shock After His Mother Kills Her Live-In Partner & Surrenders To Police |

A frightful incident that has sent shockwaves across the city of Kolkata in West Bengal. A child was left in a state of shock after he was sent to his grandparents on Tuesday night (February 27th) after his mother surrendered to police moments after she stabbed her live-in partner to death. The child was the accused's son from the previous marriage who was living along with the couple in the same house in Kolkata. It still not certain if the child saw the murder taking place however, separation from biological father and frequent fights of his mother with her partner had already pushed the child into a difficult mental state.

32 year old Sanghati Paul stabbed her 30 year old live-in partner Sarthak Das to death in Kolkata



The duo met online & started living together along with Sanghati's son from previous marriage.



Sarthak posted this pict just 2 days ago. Neighbours say they fought frequently pic.twitter.com/Rc4IExT7Cv — Deepika Narayan Bhardwaj (@DeepikaBhardwaj) March 1, 2024

The accused woman has been identified as a 32 year old woman named Sanghati Paul and the victim who was her live-in partner has been identified as Sarthak Das. Reports said that the couple got acquainted with each other through a social media platform and both have been staing in a rented apartment in Madhubani road in Kolkata. The woman moved in with her partner along with her son from previous marriage. Reports said that Sarthak was a photographer by profession and he once came home drunk that lead to a verbal fight which took an ugly turn resulting into a gruesome murder. Police said that the accused soon called the police and confessed to the crime.

This is not the first incident in which live-in relationships have taken a toxic form to the extent to one killing the other. In a shocking and heart wrenching incident that had surfaced from Surat city of Gujarat earlier in February, a 35 year old woman lost her life after she was set ablaze by her live-in partner. The exact date when the incident took place is not known yet, however, on Tuesday 20 February, the accused was arrested. The investigation into the incident is still underway however police suspect infidelity as the motive behind the crime.