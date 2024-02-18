Mumbai News: Live-In Partner Booked For Abetment To Suicide

Suicide | Representative Image

Mumbai: A case of abetment to suicide was filed against a 38-year-old man at Samta Nagar Police Station on February 15 after his live-in partner ended her life last month.

Sana Karmali (36) and Bhavik Shah were residing in Kandivali East. On January 23, Sana consumed alcohol and diabetes drug, resulting in her death. Sana's sister filed a case against Bhavik, alleging that his affairs with other girls led to Sana ending her life.

Both were allegedly suffering from depression

According to the police report, Sana lived with her parents in Bandra West until June 2023. For the last 3-4 years, she was suffering from depression and was taking prescribed medicines. While pursuing a fashion designer course at SNDT College in Juhu in 2020, she befriended Bhavik, who ran a toy manufacturing business. He was also struggling with depression and diabetes. In June 2023, Sana started to live with Bhavik. But soon differences emerged in their relationship.

Sana disclosed the alcoholic and abusive nature of Bhavik to her sister Saba. Her sister advised her to return to her parent's house, but Sana chose to give Bhavik another chance.

On October 26, 2023, Sana was admitted to Lilavati Hospital after consuming Bhavik's diabetic medicines. Although serious, she survived. Sana revealed to her sister that she suffered mentally due to Bhavik's multiple affairs. Despite the family's attempts to mediate, Bhavik cut off contact with Sana's family.

On January 24, police informed Sana's family of her death at Apex Hospital in Kandivali East, allegedly due to suicide. Bhavik admitted that the day before her death, he and Sana had an argument over his relationships with other girls after which she consumed alcohol and ingested diabetes medicines.

Sana's sister filed a case against Bhavik, alleging that he deliberately drove Sana to suicide. He was booked under section 306 (abetment of suicide) of the IPC.