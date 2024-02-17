Mumbai: Mentally Ill Woman Kills Daughter, Attempts Suicide In Borivali

Mumbai: Mentally Ill Woman Kills Daughter, Attempts Suicide |

A 46-year-old woman, reportedly suffering from mental illness, allegedly strangled her 11-year-old daughter to death and later attempted to kill herself on Thursday. According to the Kasturba police, Rekha Solanki, a resident of Kulupwadi in Borivali East, has been booked under the Indian Penal Code sections 302 (murder) and 309 (suicide attempt).

Details of mishap

Senior Inspector Rajesh Nandimath said, “Solanki suffers from mental health issues and has not taken her prescribed medication for a few days. After getting an alert at around 10pm, the police promptly arrived at the scene. After breaking open the door, Solanki and her daughter Ruhani were rushed to Shatabdi Hospital in Kandivali. After being examined, Ruhani was declared dead, while her mother is currently undergoing treatment.”

It is alleged that Solanki strangled Ruhani with a scarf and then attempted suicide by cutting her wrists. Investigations revealed the woman's long history of mental health treatment. She was consulting a psychiatrist for 12 years. Her husband, Raj, 36, informed the police that her deteriorating mental condition was attributed to not taking medication.

At the time of the incident, he said that reached the residence and found the bedroom locked. When he knocked, he heard Ruhani's cry that her mother was preventing her from opening the door. Later, Solanki shouted from inside that she was strangling her daughter and harming herself with a knife.

Raj runs a saloon, while the woman is a homemaker, and theirs was love marriage. The daughter was in class 5. Once Solanki's condition stabilises, the police plan to arrest her.