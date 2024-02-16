Karnataka: Fed Up With Wife's Habit Of Making Instagram Reels, Husband Commits Suicide

Suicide | Representative Image

Bengaluru, February 16: A man in Karnataka allegedly committed suicide after an altercation with wife over Instagram reels. The incident took place on the intervening night of Wednesday (February 14) and Thursday at PG Palya village in Chamarajanagar district. The deceased man was identified as 33-year-old Kumar. He was reportedly upset with his wife Rupa's habit of making reels. He allegedly took the extreme step after his friends made fun of him over one of Rupa's reel.

According to a report, Kumar was not happy with Rupa because she would make reels and post them on her social media accounts. Rupa had left Kumar and moved to her parents' house due to his drinking habit. She recently made a reel on a popular Kannada song Karimani Maaika Neenalla. Her sister and maternal uncle were also seen in the clip.

Kumar's Friends Mock Him Over Reels:

The reel became a butt of jokes among Kumar's friends. They allegedly mocked Kumar over reels made by Rupa. Angry Kumar called Rupa and over the phone and questioned her about the reel. An argument broke out between the couple and soon after the altercation, he allegedly died by suicide.

After learning about the incident, cops reached the spot. Meanwhile's Kumar family lodged a complaint alleging that he was depressed after his friends made fun of him over some Instagram reels made by Rupa. A case of unnatural death has been registered.