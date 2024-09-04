Kolkata: CBI Gets 8-Day Custody Of Sandip Ghosh, Protesting Doctors Submit Deputation To CP | X

Kolkata: After producing former RG Kar Principal Sandip Ghosh and three others to Alipore session court, the CBI on Tuesday got eight days custody of Ghosh and the rest. According to court sources, the central sleuths had sought 10 days custody and the court had permitted eight days custody. Notably, the former principal of RG Kar Medical college and hospital has been arrested by CBI on Monday late evening over financial irregularities made in the state government run hospital.

“Just four people have been arrested. Furthermore, interrogation should be done to them including Ghosh to unearth the larger nexus,” the court sources mentioned quoting the CBI.

It is pertinent to mention that ‘Chor Chor’ slogans were raised while Ghosh was being taken out of the court by not just common people but also by a section of lawyers. A person was also seen slapping Ghosh while he was being taken to the car.

Incidentally, following the arrest of Ghosh, the state health department had suspended Ghosh from his position. According to sources, Ghosh has also been removed from the West Bengal Medical Council and its panels, including the ethics committees.

Meanwhile, following 22 hours of demonstration by the junior doctors near Kolkata police headquarters Lalbazar, police officials had to allow a delegation of 22 members to enter Lalbazar and to submit their deputation to the Commissioner of Police Vineet Goyel demanding his resignation.

After coming out of Lalbazar, protesting junior doctor Aniket Mahata said that the police officials had accepted their ‘failure’ at certain junctures like the rampage that took place in the hospital premises on August 14.

“The commissioner of police said that he will resign if people above him ask him to do so. On Wednesday we have a programme at night and we will conduct that. We will continue with our protests. We have kept the symbolic spinal cord in Lalbazar,” said Mahata.