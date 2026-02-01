 Kolkata Anandapur Warehouse Fire Toll Rises To 27, SIT Formed To Probe Factory Irregularities And Negligence
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaKolkata Anandapur Warehouse Fire Toll Rises To 27, SIT Formed To Probe Factory Irregularities And Negligence

Kolkata Anandapur Warehouse Fire Toll Rises To 27, SIT Formed To Probe Factory Irregularities And Negligence

The death toll from the Anandapur warehouse fire in Kolkata has risen to 27, with 25 people still unaccounted for. The blaze at Pushpanjali decorator’s warehouse and Wow Momo factory on January 26 took over 32 hours to control. Police have formed a five-member SIT to investigate the incident, including forensic and DNA analyses.

IANSUpdated: Sunday, February 01, 2026, 12:20 PM IST
article-image
The death toll from the fire incident at the Anandapur warehouses, situated on the southern outskirts of Kolkata, has increased to 27, while 25 individuals remain unaccounted for. | X @np_nationpress

Kolkata: The death toll from the fire incident at the Anandapur warehouses, situated on the southern outskirts of Kolkata, has increased to 27, while 25 individuals remain unaccounted for, according to officials on Sunday.

Police sources said the remains of two more people were recovered from the charred warehouses in Anandapur on Saturday, taking the death toll to 27.

Amidst this, the formation of an SIT a week after the incident raised questions about the sudden activation of the authorities after such a delay.

The fire broke out at the Pushpanjali decorator's warehouse and the Wow Momo factory in the early hours of January 26.

FPJ Shorts
Kolkata Anandapur Warehouse Fire Toll Rises To 27, SIT Formed To Probe Factory Irregularities And Negligence
Kolkata Anandapur Warehouse Fire Toll Rises To 27, SIT Formed To Probe Factory Irregularities And Negligence
FM Sitharaman Announces ₹10,000 Crore Bio Pharma Shakti Scheme, 1 Lakh Allied Health Professionals & Geriatric Caregivers In Budget 2026-27
FM Sitharaman Announces ₹10,000 Crore Bio Pharma Shakti Scheme, 1 Lakh Allied Health Professionals & Geriatric Caregivers In Budget 2026-27
Union Budget 2026: FM Sitharaman Announces Content Creator Labs In 15,000 Schools, 500 Colleges Supported By IICT Mumbai; Details
Union Budget 2026: FM Sitharaman Announces Content Creator Labs In 15,000 Schools, 500 Colleges Supported By IICT Mumbai; Details
Union Budget 2026 Live Updates: Fiscal Deficit Retained At 4.3% of GDP For FY27
Union Budget 2026 Live Updates: Fiscal Deficit Retained At 4.3% of GDP For FY27
Read Also
Union Budget 2026-27: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Announces 'Mahatma Gandhi Handloom...
article-image

For 32 hours, despite working with wartime urgency, the fire services could not easily bring the inferno under control. Twelve fire engines were continuously deployed. Workers were trapped inside the warehouses and burned to death.

A week after the devastating fire, the Baruipur district police have finally decided to form an SIT -- a five-member team led by Baruipur District Police SP Shubhendu Kumar. The team also includes the Additional Superintendent of Police, DSP Crime, DEB Inspector and another police officer of inspector rank.

It may be noted that the renowned Momo manufacturing company has faced scrutiny since the fire incident. Several people have been arrested. Allegations have been raised about the factory being built on a reclaimed wetland.

Police sources said the SIT will investigate everything, including examining the forensic report, focusing on DNA testing of the deceased and identifying the irregularities at the factory.

Read Also
Union Budget 2026-27: Capex Target Raised To ₹12.2 Lakh Crore To Boost Infrastructure
article-image

It is worth mentioning that the police have already arrested two more people in connection with this incident. The Narendraput police arrested the manager and deputy manager of the momo manufacturing company. Earlier, the owner of the Pushpanjali decorator's warehouse, Gangadhar Das, was arrested. The incident also resulted in a war of words between Trinamool Congress and the BJP, with the latter accusing the Mamata Banerjee government of shielding the real culprits behind the incident.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Kolkata Anandapur Warehouse Fire Toll Rises To 27, SIT Formed To Probe Factory Irregularities And...
Kolkata Anandapur Warehouse Fire Toll Rises To 27, SIT Formed To Probe Factory Irregularities And...
Union Budget 2026: FM Sitharaman Announces Content Creator Labs In 15,000 Schools, 500 Colleges...
Union Budget 2026: FM Sitharaman Announces Content Creator Labs In 15,000 Schools, 500 Colleges...
Union Budget 2026-27: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Announces 'Mahatma Gandhi Handloom...
Union Budget 2026-27: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Announces 'Mahatma Gandhi Handloom...
Union Budget 2026-27: Capex Target Raised To ₹12.2 Lakh Crore To Boost Infrastructure
Union Budget 2026-27: Capex Target Raised To ₹12.2 Lakh Crore To Boost Infrastructure
US President Donald Trump Claims India To Buy Venezuelan Oil, Signals Shift From Iran Amid Wider...
US President Donald Trump Claims India To Buy Venezuelan Oil, Signals Shift From Iran Amid Wider...