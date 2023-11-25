Kochi: 4 Students Killed, Several Injured After Stampede At CUSAT During Music Concert; Visuals Surface

Four students have died in a stampede-like situation during a music concert in Tech Fest at the Cochin University of Science and Technology (CUSAT) on Saturday. At least 64 students are undergoing treatment for injuries at various hospitals. The incident occurred during a music concert led by Nikhita Gandhi that was held in an open-air auditorium in the campus.

The identities of the deceased individuals remain unknown. Health Minister Veena George mentioned that two of them were female, and the others were male. It is reported that two of them were brought in already deceased to Kalamassery Medical College Hospital.

Injured being treated at different hospitals

Ernakulam District Collector NSK Umesh, providing details, said, "Two others are seriously injured, they are being moved to Aster Hospital. There are 46 persons admitted to Kalamassery Medical College, of them 15 others are under observation in a ward and their condition is stable."

In the meantime, Health Minister Veena George stated that a minimum of 18 additional individuals have been admitted to a private hospital. "The condition of one of them is critical due to a head injury," the minister mentioned.

What led to stampede?

Based on initial reports, students positioned towards the rear of the concert venue spontaneously moved to the front of the stage when rainfall commenced. With no shelter at the back to protect them from the rain, the students hurried towards the front. This resulted in an increased crowd density at the front and is thought to have triggered the stampede-like situation at the university.

The access to the concert was regulated through gate passes. Nevertheless, the situation escalated when rain started, prompting those waiting outside to rush into the auditorium for shelter, leading to the stampede.

The annual Tech Fest known as 'Dhishna' was underway at Cusat, and today marked the second day of the three-day event.