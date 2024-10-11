 'Kindly Tell Your Wife To Follow...': Karnataka Man Sacked From Job After He Threatens Co-Worker's Wife With Acid Attack Over Her 'Choice Of Clothes'
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndia'Kindly Tell Your Wife To Follow...': Karnataka Man Sacked From Job After He Threatens Co-Worker's Wife With Acid Attack Over Her 'Choice Of Clothes'

'Kindly Tell Your Wife To Follow...': Karnataka Man Sacked From Job After He Threatens Co-Worker's Wife With Acid Attack Over Her 'Choice Of Clothes'

The police, too, have launched an investigation against Nikith Shetty, who threatened his co-worker saying he would attack the latter's wife by throwing acid on her face.

PTIUpdated: Friday, October 11, 2024, 04:39 PM IST
article-image
Representational Image |

Bengaluru: A business development professional who threatened a man that he would throw acid on his wife's face over her choice of clothes has been sacked from the company, sources said on Friday.

The police, too, have launched an investigation against Nikith Shetty.

"..., kindly tell your wife to follow a good dress, especially in Karnataka, or else I may splash acid on her face," Shetty allegedly said in a personal message on October 9 to Ansar, who immediately alerted the police and shared its screenshot.

Read Also
Karnataka Shocker: Police Constable Stabs Wife To Death On Premises Of SP's Office In Hassan; Flees...
article-image

Tweet Of Ansar

FPJ Shorts
ISRO HSFC 2024 Recruitment Drive Underway For 103 Vacancies For Technical & Scientific Posts, Apply Here
ISRO HSFC 2024 Recruitment Drive Underway For 103 Vacancies For Technical & Scientific Posts, Apply Here
Navi Mumbai International Airport Takes 'Udan' As IAF Aircraft C295 Test Lands At Newly-Laid Runway; Watch Video
Navi Mumbai International Airport Takes 'Udan' As IAF Aircraft C295 Test Lands At Newly-Laid Runway; Watch Video
'Shame, Stop This Vulgarity': Netizens Slam Miss Kolkata Models For Attending Durga Puja Celebration In ‘Rebellious’ Outfits
'Shame, Stop This Vulgarity': Netizens Slam Miss Kolkata Models For Attending Durga Puja Celebration In ‘Rebellious’ Outfits
Hyderabad: Indian Speedster Mohammed Siraj Takes Charge As DSP At Telangana DGP Office
Hyderabad: Indian Speedster Mohammed Siraj Takes Charge As DSP At Telangana DGP Office

"This is serious. @DgpKarnataka @CMofKarnataka @DKShivakumar. This person is threatening to throw acid on my wife's face for her choice of clothes. Please take immediate action against this person to prevent any incident from happening," Ansar said in an online post.

"I don't think women are safe in this organisation (the private firm where Shetty worked)," he said.

Shetty's company sacked him after a netizen brought the matter to its notice.

"The man who threatened my wife @KhyatiShree_ with an acid attack lost his job. The company acted promptly and fired him. Thanks to everyone who made this happen," Ansar wrote.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Assam Tragedy: 4 Children, Including 40-Day-Old Newborn Crushed To Death After Speeding Car Rams...

Assam Tragedy: 4 Children, Including 40-Day-Old Newborn Crushed To Death After Speeding Car Rams...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: October 11, 2024, 1 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: October 11, 2024, 1 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: October 11, 2024, 4 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: October 11, 2024, 4 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

Kerala Lottery Result: October 11, 2024 - Nirmal NR-401 Live! Friday's Draw Reveals Winners Of...

Kerala Lottery Result: October 11, 2024 - Nirmal NR-401 Live! Friday's Draw Reveals Winners Of...

Kerala: Priest Holding Lit Lamp Dies After Catching Fire Inside Gas-Filled Room Of...

Kerala: Priest Holding Lit Lamp Dies After Catching Fire Inside Gas-Filled Room Of...