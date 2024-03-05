Khusro Foundation Launches Book By Islamic Scholars That Debunks Idea Of 'Ghazwa-E-Hind' |

New Delhi: A book by Islamic scholars, released on Sunday in Delhi, has debunked the idea of 'Ghazwa-e-Hind,' which is often used by Islamic extremists to justify acts of terror in India. The book, titled 'The Reality of Ghazwa-e-Hind' and published by Khusro Foundation, contains research by nine scholars who have delved into Islamic texts to establish that the concept is a false narrative.

The idea of 'Ghazwa-e-Hind' which predicts an invasion and submission of India to Islam, was in the news last month when the Darul Uloom, a prominent Islamic seminary in Deoband, Uttar Pradesh, mentioned the idea in its reply to a query by a student. The reply by the seminary suggested that one of the six books on the sayings of Prophet Muhammed had a chapter on the idea, a claim that has been discredited by the book.

After the seminary's alleged validation of the theory, the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) had called for a First Information Report against the school for its alleged endorsement of the 'Ghazwa-e-Hind' fatwa, which allegedly glorifies 'martyrdom in the cause of India's invasion.'

The book has been published in English, Hindi and Urdu. It is part of Khusro Foundation, also known as Amir Khusro Foundation, to ideate, generate, and disseminate corrected information regarding Islam.

Dr Zeenat Shaukat Ali, former head of the Islamic studies at St Xaviers College, Mumbai, said, "All the speakers at the book launch agreed that it (Ghazwa-e-Hind) was an unacceptable and weak tradition. We should re-examine the tradition and remove it."

MJ Akbar, author and former minister, who spoke at the launch of the book at India International Centre said, "Do not blame Islam for the sins of Muslims. Prophet Mohammad spent most of his life under persecution, but he never gave a call to war during the worst of his times. The concept of Ghazwa-e-Hind is not just fabricated but mischievous."

After the NCPCR's call for prosecution of the Deoband seminary, some Muslim groups have drawn attention to other organisations that are allegedly promoting the ideology. Last month, the Sufi Islamic Board (SIB) wrote to the police departments in several states, drawing their attention to an organisation based in Mumbai, which they alleged, was espousing the concept of Ghazwa-e-Hind through their various policies.

The SIB said that the organisation, which draws its ideology from Dawat-e-Islami, a group based in Karachi, Pakistan, has been creating a narrative that India should be converted to Islam to save the lives of its Muslims. There is also a provocation to violence against Sufis Shias, and other minority sects amongst Muslims, the SIB has said.