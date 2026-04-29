'Khela Toh Ho Gaya': West Bengal BJP President Samik Bhattacharya Hits Out At Mamata Govt After Polls Conclude

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (L) & West Bengal BJP President Samik Bhattacharya (R) | File Pic & ANI

Voting for the West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026 concluded on Wednesday, witnessing a strong turnout. A voter turnout of 89.99% was recorded as of 5 PM during the second phase of the elections.

Following the conclusion of polling, West Bengal BJP President Samik Bhattacharya, while speaking on the ‘Khela Hobe’ slogan, said, “Khela toh ho gaya. Khel khatam hai. Yeh chunav tha janta vs Mamata. No vote to Mamata. Khela khatam.”

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West Bengal BJP President on Assembly Elections 2026

“The people of West Bengal have never seen an election like this. They participated in a festive mood. This was a democratic fight. It wasn’t just an election to make someone Chief Minister, remove a party, or bring another party to power. This election was to prevent West Bengal from becoming ‘West Bangladesh.’ It was a fight for Hindu Bengalis, as well as for progressive and nationalist Muslims. All Bengalis united and participated. The election is over, and there are no reports of loss of life yet. The fact that such an election could take place is significant for us, and the Trinamool Congress’s departure is certain,” Samik Bhattacharya said.

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About the Second Phase of West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026

The second phase of the elections covers 142 of the state’s 294 seats, with an electorate of around 3.21 crore, including over 1.64 crore men, 1.57 crore women, and 792 transgender voters. A total of 1,448 candidates, including 220 women, are contesting across 41,001 polling stations, more than 8,000 of which are managed entirely by women.

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In the 2021 elections, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) secured 123 of these 142 seats. For the BJP, this phase is crucial to expand its reach among urban “bhadralok” voters and the Matua community, while the TMC is focused on retaining its dominance to secure a fourth consecutive term for Mamata Banerjee.

The counting of votes is scheduled for May 4.