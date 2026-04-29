Assam Assembly Elections Exit Polls 2026: Axis My India Predicts BJP's Victory In State; Saffron Party To Win 88-100 Seats | File Pic (Representative Image)

The Assam Assembly Elections 2026 were held alongside four other states - Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Kerala, and Puducherry - and witnessed a strong voter turnout of around 85.9% across its 126 seats. Following the conclusion of voting, all eyes are now on exit polls.

Axis My India on Wednesday released its exit poll for the Assam Assembly Elections 2026. As per the survey, the BJP+ is projected to win 88 to 100 seats, while Congress+ is expected to secure 24 to 36 seats. Other parties are likely to secure 3 seats. A vote share difference of around 10% is anticipated.

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Other agencies have also released their predictions. According to Matrize, the BJP+ is expected to win 85 to 95 seats, while the Congress+ is projected to secure 25 to 32 seats. It also stated that other parties are likely to win 6 to 12 seats.

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Read Also Exit Polls Predict BJP Surge In West Bengal, Multiple Surveys Project Clear Majority

According to P-MARQ, the NDA is likely to secure 82 to 94 seats, while the Cong+ is expected to win 30 to 40 seats. It added that others may win 1 to 5 seats.

According to the JVC exit poll survey, the NDA is expected to secure 88 to 101 seats, while the Cong+ is likely to win just 23 to 33 seats. Its projections suggest that others will win 2 to 5 seats.

The Peoples Pulse has also released its exit poll. According to it, the NDA is expected to win 68 to 72 seats, while the Cong+ is likely to secure 22 to 26 seats. It added that others will win 5 seats.

According to another pollster, Poll Diary, the BJP is expected to secure 86 to 101 seats, while the Congress is projected to perform poorly with just 15 to 26 seats.

The Poll of Polls has released its exit poll survey, according to which the NDA is expected to win 92 seats, with Congress+ projected to secure 30 seats, while other parties are likely to win just 4 seats.