Exit Polls Predict BJP Surge In West Bengal, Multiple Surveys Project Clear Majority

Kolkata: Voting for the second phase of the West Bengal Assembly elections concluded on Wednesday evening, following which several media publications and survey agencies began releasing their exit poll projections for the recently held five-phase state elections.

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According to multiple exit polls, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is projected to form the government in West Bengal, while the ruling All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) is expected to trail behind in seat share.

As per projections released by P-MARQ, the BJP is likely to secure between 150 and 175 seats, while the TMC may win 118 to 138 seats. Other parties are projected to get 2 to 6 seats, according to the same survey.

Another survey conducted by Poll Diary estimates that the BJP could win 142 to 171 seats, while the TMC may secure 99 to 127 seats. The survey projects 0 to 1 seat for other parties.

Meanwhile, projections by Matrize suggest that the BJP may win 146 to 161 seats, while the TMC could secure 125 to 140 seats. Other parties are expected to win 6 to 10 seats, according to the agency’s estimates.

Check projections from other publications here:

Peoples Pulse

TMC : 177 - 187

BJP : 95 - 100

Others: 0

Chanakya Strategies

TMC : 130-140

BJP : 150-160

CONG : 0

LEFT : 0

OTH : 6-10

Axis My India

The counting of votes for all five assembly elections will take place on May 4.