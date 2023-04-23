 Khalistani separatist Amritpal Singh to will be flown to Assam, to join 9 aides in Dibrugarh Jail
Amritpal's close aide Papalpreet Singh, who was apprehended on April 10 in Punjab's Hoshiyarpur, and his other eight companions are already in the high-security prison, hundreds of km from their home state of Punjab.

Khalistani separatist Amritpal Singh, who was arrested after surrendering before Moga Police in Punjab, will be transferred to Assam’s Dibrugarh Central Jail on Sunday.

Amritpal's close aide Papalpreet Singh, who was apprehended on April 10 in Punjab's Hoshiyarpur, and his other eight companions are already in the high-security prison, hundreds of km from their home state of Punjab.

The presence of other gangsters acquainted with the separatist group was cited as the primary reason for relocating Amritpal and his associates to Assam rather than Punjab or Delhi jails.

Furthermore, the authorities regard the Dibrugarh Jail as the most secure prison in the state. It is the oldest jail in the northeast and has housed numerous top commanders of the United Liberation Front of Asom-Independent (Ulfa-I).

Amritpal Singh arrrested

Radical preacher Amritpal Singh was arrested in Rode village of Punjab's Moga district on Sunday morning after police personnel surrounded him, leaving him with no way to escape, a senior Punjab Police official said here.He has been taken to Dibrugarh in Assam under NSA, Inspector General of Police, Sukhchain Singh Gill told a news conference here.

"National Security Act (NSA) warrants were issued against Amritpal Singh and these have been executed today morning. Further law will take its own course," Gill said.

Amritpal Singh was arrested by the Punjab Police at around 6:45 am from village Rode after absconding for more than one month.

Who is Amritpal Singh, Khalistani leader & head of Waris Punjab De?
